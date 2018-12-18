St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Threat That Led to After-School Activities at Great Mills High School Being Cancelled

After-school activities at Great Mills High School are cancelled on Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018.

At approximately 2:59 P.M. an anonymous call was received in the main office at Great Mills High School (GMHS).

The caller informed office staff that he was on his way to carry out an act of violence. GMHS administration notified the School Resource Officer, and the Public Schools Department of Safety & Security.

The school initiated a “lockout”. School dismissal had occurred and all buses had left school grounds just prior to the threat being made.

After school activities were underway, those students were returned to the interior of the school for their safety. Additional police units were dispatched as a precaution to secure the parking lot while all remaining students and staff left school grounds.

All after school activities were cancelled at Great Mills High School as a precaution.

An investigation into the call has been initiated by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and the threat will be fully investigated.