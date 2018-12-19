21-Year-Old La Plata Man Arrested for Assault and Armed Robbery of Homeless Man in Waldorf

On Tuesday, December 4, 2018 at approximately 9:10 p.m., Deputy J. Wilson, from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, responded to the area of St. Thomas Drive and Aldermans Place, in Waldorf, for the report of an Armed Robbery which just occurred.

Police made contact with the male victim who advised while walking on St. Thomas Drive, he saw a man standing near building 2000 on Aldermans Place who asked him for a cigarette. The victim approached the man, later identified as Daquan Donta Javone Brown, 21 of La Plata, and as he was about to give him a cigarette, the victim stated Brown pulled out a knife with a dark colored blade and demanded money from the victim. The victim stated after handing over $16.00 in cash, three $5.00 bills and one $1.00 bill, Brown went into building 2000. The victim stated he followed Brown asking for his money back or at least a portion of it and asking Brown not to leave him with nothing due to being homeless.

The description the victim provided to the 911 call taker, of the person who robbed him with a knife was a black male approximately 22-23 years of age wearing a long gray coat and stated the person who robbed him went into building 2000.

As police were obtaining the victim’s statement, the victim stated, “that’s him right there” and pointed in the direction of building 2000. Police observed a black male, approximately 20 years of age wearing a long coat which appeared gray in the darkness walking towards them. Brown was detained and frisked for weapons, of which police initially did not find any. Upon confirmation of the identity by the victim, Brown was placed under arrest.

Brown denied Robbing anyone and stated he had only seen the victim in passing throughout the evening in the area where the offense occurred. A search of Brown’s person incident to arrest resulted in a quantity of marijuana, less than 10 grams, a pack of Newport cigarettes, and a total of $19.00 in cash. After placing Brown in a police vehicle, police returned to the victim to finish obtaining his statement in regards to the weapon description. The victim described the knife as having a dark colored blade either black or bluish and recounted the events identically as described before.

While conducting the investigation, police could hear the Brown screaming in the vehicle. When police opened the door to check on Brown, he began to talk about the robbery. They instructed Brown to hold his questions and statements while he was read his Miranda rights. Brown acknowledged understanding his rights, subsequently waiving them and agreeing to speak with police.

Brown denied all involvement in the robbery and advised them of all the places he had been throughout the night to include an apartment located in building 2000. Brown stated the occupants of that apartment could verify he was with them and could not have committed the robbery. Police responded to the apartment and made contact with the occupants at the front door. The occupants of the apartment admitted Brown had come to their apartment, however advised police, they did not allow Brown into the apartment and Brown left.

Police transported Brown to the Charles County Detention Center without incident and during the duration of the transport, Brown continually attempted to convince them of his innocence. Upon arrival to the detention center, police asked Brown if he had any items of contraband which had not been discovered. At that time, Brown stepped away from the door and said I’ve got to tell you something. Police said Brown become visibly upset and began to bounce up and down slightly along with hanging his head down, shaking his head side to side in a “no” fashion. Brown then advised when he was exiting building 2000, he saw the police and stuffed a small knife into his clothing in the area of his genitals. When asked if the knife was still in his clothing, Brown admitted it was still there. Police recovered the knife from the Brown’s right pants leg after he jumped up and down numerous times, shaking the knife from the area of his genitals and sliding down his pants leg. The knife was a folding knife dark gray/light black colored with the same colored blade, which matches the description of the knife provided by the victim.

Brown was charged with:

CONCEALING A DANGEROUS WEAPON

THEFT LESS THAN $100.00

ASSAULT-SEC DEGREE

ASSAULT-FIRST DEGREE

ARMED ROBBERY

ROBBERY