Paul Edward Wilson, Sr., 75, of Prince Frederick, MD, passed away on Monday, December 10, 2018.

Paul was born in Washington, DC to the late Evelyn [Kates] and Joseph Ira Wilson.

He loved to hand dance, was an avid fan of the Washington Redskins, Nationals and Capitals, and an all around sports fan. His favorite time was spent with his granddaughters and family.

Paul was the beloved husband for 37 years to Patricia E. [Gray] Wilson and a loving father to David V. Hutchinson (Kelly) and Paul Edward Wilson, Jr. He was the devoted grandfather of Baylee, Makenna, Sydney, Aidyn and Quinn. He was the brother of Ronnie Wilson (Marilyn) and Mike Wilson (Rosemary), brother-in-law of Barry Gossett and Jenny Wilson and uncle of many nieces and nephews. Paul also leaves behind his faithful companions “Milly”, “Cupcake”, “Frankie” and “Kitty-Girl”.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Mary Gossett (who passed away earlier this year) and brothers Jack, Bob and Bip.

A Memorial Service will be held at Chesapeake American Legion, 3336 Chesapeake Beach Road, Chesapeake Beach, MD 20732, on Saturday, December 22 at 3 pm. Inurnment will be private.