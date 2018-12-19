On Wednesday, December 12, 2018, Lillian Dixon of Waldorf, MD passed away at the age of 88. Beloved wife of the late Alfred J. “Pete” Dixon. Loving mother of Joanne Dresser, Richard Dixon, David Dixon, Donald Dixon and Brenda Proctor. Cherished grandmother of 22 grandkids, including Rachel Clark, Ryan Dixon and Leigha Messick; great-grandmother to 14 great-grandchildren. Ms. Dixon is predeceased by her daughters, Nancy Cusick and Donna Dixon; also her siblings Billy Marquess and Millie Swinson.

Ms. Dixon loved to watch TV, shopping at the grocery store, visiting the beach and baking at Christmas time. She will be very much missed by her devoted family.