Helga Christa Burns, 74, of LaPlata, Maryland passed away on December 9, 2018 at The Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland.

Born in Bad Frankenhausen, Germany on May 14, 1944 to the late Otto Tuschhoff and Irene Tuschhoff Hammer she is also predeceased by her brother, Rainer Justke. Helga is survived by her loving husband, Patrick Burns; daughter, June Peed (John); sister, Ursula Justke (Michael Fuhr); sister-in-law, Magdalena Hanich; grandchildren, Katherine, Garrett, Denise, Taylor and Brandon; great-grandchild, Nolan; and her favorite four-legged friend, J.J.

Helga was a master hair stylist trained in Germany who owned and operated her own salon for 15 years. She enjoyed traveling with her husband especially to the beach, yoga, exercising, reading and keeping up with her friends in Germany. Spending time with her grandchildren gave her the most joy.

Friends will be received for Mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church (201 St. Mary’s Ave., LaPlata, Maryland) on December 28, 2018 at 9AM; Interment to follow at Maryland Veteran’s Cemetery (11301 Crain Hwy., Cheltenham, Maryland). In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Helga’s memory to The Fund for Johns Hopkins Medicine (750 East Pratt Street, 17th Floor, Baltimore, Maryland 21202). Online condolences and church flowers to the family may be shared at (arehartechols.com)