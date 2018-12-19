Mary Catherine (Kathy) Wright, 72 of Prince Frederick, Maryland passed away in her home on December 13, 2018. She was born October 22, 1946 in Lansing, NC to the late Vernie and Edna Price.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister who loved spending time with her family and watching her grandchildren and great-grandchild play sports.

Kathy is survived by her husband of 47 years John “Doug” Wright, her two sons Chuck Lewis (Melissa) and Frank Wright (Kelly), five grandchildren (AJ and Adam Lewis, Dakota, Shane and Mackenzie Wright) and one great-grandchild (Cameron Lewis). She is also survived by her brother Harry Price (Lucy). Kathy is preceded in death by her grandson Joseph Lewis, her parents, her brothers Rob and Gerald and her sister Addy.

A graveside service will be held on December 20, 2018 at 1:00pm at Trinity Memorial Gardens 3221 Mattawoman Beantown Road, Waldorf, Maryland 20601.