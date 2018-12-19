Donna Lynn Humphreys, 57, of Port Republic, Maryland passed away December 15, 2018 at Burnett-Calvert Hospice House. She was born April 20, 1961 to the late Leroy H. Humphreys and Catherine Pitcher Humphreys. She married Roger E. Humphreys and resided in Calvert Beach until his death.

Donna graduated from Calvert County High School and Prince Georges Community College. She was employed with the FBI in Washington, D.C. for 21 years. She loved animals and her pet bird which she taught to talk. She was a very loving person with a kind heart and would help anyone.

Donna is survived by her loving son, Tony, her mother Catherine and her niece, Christina Bennett, two grand nephews, Carson and Ryder Bennett whom she loved very much and a host of Cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband Roger, her Dad Leroy and her sister Marcia Lea Haynes.

A visitation for family and friends will be held on Wednesday December 19, 2018 from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the Rausch Funeral Home, 4405 Broomes Island Road, Port Republic, Maryland, where the funeral service will be held on Thursday December 20, 2018 at 11 AM.

Interment will follow in Waters Memorial UMC Cemetery, Mackall Road with the Rev. Linwood Benton officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to her son Tony Humphreys.