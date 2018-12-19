Ernest Nelson Windson, Jr., 75 “Ernie”

Ernest Nelson Windson, Jr. “Ernie” of Lothian, MD died on December 7, 2018 at the age of 75.

Born in Baltimore, MD the son of Agnes Ann Ellner Windsor and Ernest Nelson Windsor, Sr.

Loving father of Drema M. Fowler, Patrick N. Windsor and Kevin J. Windsor; dear brother of Ellen Ann Moore, Christine Tippett, Beverly Collins, Janice Pollak, David E. Windsor and the late Jeanne T. Windsor and Mark A. Windsor. Also survived by grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Ernie graduated from Frederick Sasscer High School, Class of 1961. He worked with maintenance for 40 years for the Board of Education in PG County. Ernie was a NASCAR and Redskins fan.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Ernie may be directed to the American Heart Association, #300, 1150 Connecticut Ave., NW Washington, DC or the American Kidney Foundation, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852.