St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office to Conduct Sobriety Checkpoint on Friday, Dec. 21

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of other agencies, will be conducting a roadside sobriety checkpoint during the evening of Friday, Dec. 21, 2018 on Route 235 in Lexington Park.

At Friday’s checkpoint, law enforcement officers will evaluate drivers for signs of alcohol or drug impairment. Drivers will also be checked for other traffic infractions.

In 2016, almost 10,500 people died in alcohol-impaired driving crashes in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That equates to 29 people killed every day on roads in the U.S. or one death every 50 minutes.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office recognizes that roadside sobriety checkpoints are highly-visible and efficient tools used in efforts against impaired driving. Sheriff Tim Cameron asks that everyone drive safely and sober during the Christmas and New Year’s holiday season.

