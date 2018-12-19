Two Waldorf Women Arrested for Shoplifting at Harris Teeter in California

On December 11, 2018, Master Trooper M. Davis, from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack was inside the Harris Teeter store located in California, when he observed two female women take items and leave the store without paying for them.

The officer advised the women to return inside the store for an investigation. Trooper K. Bauer and Trooper R. Kaszubski arrived and placed them both in custody.

The two women were identified as Tamara Joell Butler, 27, and Nichelle Bianca Butler, 29 both of Waldorf.

The estimated value of items stolen and recovered was $266

A search incident to arrest of Tamara Butler revealed crack cocaine and paraphernalia.

Both women were arrested and transported to the barrack for processing.

Nichelle Butler was charged with Theft $100 To Under $1500-Shoplifting.

Tamara Butler also had two (2) active warrants through St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, and was charged with CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana, CDS: Possession Paraphernalia, Theft $100-$1500 and False Statement to Peace Officer and was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention & Rehabilitation Center.

At this time, no booking photo of Nichelle Bianca Butler, 29, of Waldorf, is available.

