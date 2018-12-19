Serious Motor Vehicle Accident in Mechanicsville Leads to Patient Flown to Trauma Center

On Monday, December 17, 2018 at approximately 11:55 a.m., police fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Thompsons Corner Road in Mechanicsville for the reported motor vehicle accident.

Crews arrived on scene to find two vehicles involved in a rear-end style collision with one vehicle in the roadway, and the other vehicle off the roadway and into a pole and multiple unoccupied vehicles.

One patient was reported to have lost consciousness and emergency medical services requested a helicopter. The second patient, was having chest pains, and a helicopter was requested for them as well.

One patient was semi-combative and was deemed not safe to be flown by the helicopter. The patient was taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

The second patient was flown to an area trauma center by Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 with unknown injuries.

Police continue to investigate the crash and updates will be provided when they become available.

