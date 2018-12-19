Heading out of town this holiday season?

Be sure to stop by the Crain Memorial Welcome Center on your way in or out of Charles County!

The Welcome Center, located on Rt. 301-North in Newburg, is a great place to visit to plan all your Charles County explorations.

Stocked with the most up to date information about Southern Maryland and statewide attractions, social events, and ready-to-help travel savvy staff, the Center is a wonderful resource for county citizens.

Bring your family and out-of-town company to view the exciting rotating exhibits that illustrate our county and regional history as well as our diverse recreational attractions.

The Welcome Center is open daily from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. For more information, call 301-259-2500.