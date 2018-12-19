St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Asks Public’s Assistance in Identifying Car Theft Suspect

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured.

On Sunday, December 16, 2018 at approximately 8:10 a.m., the suspect entered the Planet Fitness gym in California and told the attendant he forgot something in the locker room and was allowed access to the locker room.

The suspect then took the victim’s key fob and stole their maroon 2018 Ford Explorer with Maryland tags 4DJ9701.

Also in the Explorer was the victim’s wallet and credit cards, one of which was attempted to be used at a Waldorf 7-11 gas station and later at a Walmart store in Dahlgren, VA.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to call Cpl. Sheena Tirpak at 301-475-4200, ext. *8051 or emailher at Sheena.Tirpak@stmarysmd.com.

CASE # 68112-18

