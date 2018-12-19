Motor Vehicle Accident Shuts Down Part of Crain Highway in Waldorf
On Wednesday, December 19, 2018, at approximately 1:45 p.m., a motor vehicle occurred on Crain Highway in the area of Plaza Drive.
Reports from the scene say 4 vehicles are involved, with at least one person trapped. Seven patients are said to be involved.
