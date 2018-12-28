Serious Crash in Prince Georges County Sends Two to Trauma Center

On Wednesday, December 19, 2018 at approximately 11:50 a.m., police fire and rescue personnel responded to Pennsylvania Ave, and Crain Highway in Prince Georges County, for the reported serious motor vehicle accident with one vehicle reportedly overturned and on fire with subjects trapped.

Firefighters from Dunkirk Volunteer Fire Department responded and arrived on scene to find a single-vehicle overturned with two subjects trapped.

Both patients were transported to area trauma centers with unknown injuries.

All photos courtesy of Dunkirk Volunteer Fire Department.