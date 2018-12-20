Charles County Sheriff’s Office Opens New District II Station in Bryans Road

On December 18, Charles County Sheriff Troy D. Berry, along with Command Staff and employees assigned to District II, hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the opening of the Agency’s new District II station located in the Bryans Road Shopping Center at 3099 Marshall Hall Road in Bryans Road.

The station was previously located in a renovated bank in the same shopping center, but last year, the center’s owner, Capital Partners, LLC, offered to relocate the station to an empty storefront and create a space for the agency; MPI Management, LLC Contractors handled the renovation. “Based on input from Captain Ronald Farrell, Patrol Commander South, and other agency staff, the space was designed to better suit our needs. This is the first time ever the District II station was built specifically for us,” said Sheriff Berry. “Now we have a station that was built with the purpose of helping us function more efficiently and we appreciate the partnerships and the work that was done to make this happen.”

The station is fully operational in terms of patrol services; however, the lobby is open to the public and staffed with a clerk Tuesday – Saturday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. The non-emergency telephone number to the District II station will remain the same and citizens with questions may contact (301) 743-2222.