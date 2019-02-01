UPDATE: St. Mary’s County Shooting Suspect Arrested for Attempted Murder

February 1, 2019
Marcus Anthony Mills, age 31, of no fixed address

UPDATE: On Friday, February 1, 2019, Marcus Anthony Mills was located and arrested.

UPDATE: Marcus Anthony Mills, age 31, of no fixed address, has been identified as a suspect in the shooting that took place on December 19, 2018.

Mills currently has an open warrant for the charge of Attempted Murder.

Citizens are asked to contact the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at (301) 475-8008, or 911 if the information is known on Mills’ whereabouts.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Austin Schultz at (301) 475-4200 extension *1953 or by email at Austin.Schultz@stmarysmd.com.

12/20/2018: On Wednesday, December 19, 2018, at approximately 10:30 p.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 46500 block of Expedition Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported motor vehicle collision.

Upon arrival, it was discovered the victim, a 33-year-old male from Callaway was suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was inside his vehicle at the time of the shooting.

The victim was transported via helicopter to an area trauma center and is in stable condition.

The investigation is being continued by the Criminal Investigations Division.

At this time, the shooting does not appear to be a random act of violence.




29 Responses to UPDATE: St. Mary’s County Shooting Suspect Arrested for Attempted Murder

  1. Shawn on December 20, 2018 at 3:04 pm

    Guns are produced to shoot and kill. That’s all

    Reply
    • Trumpland USA on December 20, 2018 at 5:39 pm

      They intend for guns to be for them, though they commit the heinous of crimes with them. By the way, this forum is geared for conservative whites to rage a racist rant against everyone that’s not white

      Reply
      • Roger on December 21, 2018 at 4:16 am

        Awww Jrock, want a blankie?

        Reply
      • Joe on December 21, 2018 at 7:09 am

        “They intend for guns to be for them, though they commit the heinous of crimes with them” – This is not a sentence. What exactly is “the heinous of crimes”? Go back to school, your lack of education or understanding of grammar and context is showing.

        Reply
      • Double Standard on December 21, 2018 at 9:50 am

        However, it’s okay for you to spew your racists comments on here!

        Reply
      • Idiots Everywhere on December 23, 2018 at 1:09 pm

        Yet here you are commenting. Do you continue patronizing restaurants you don’t like?

        Reply
      • Rufus on December 25, 2018 at 7:51 am

        Or Liberal blacks to spew there Racism

        Reply
    • brittany on December 21, 2018 at 12:09 am

      lies

      Reply
  2. Trumpland USA on December 20, 2018 at 5:40 pm

    You have to be a racist to get your word out on this forum

    Reply
    • Roger on December 21, 2018 at 4:17 am

      And now we have confirmation Jrock…….

      Reply
    • DaMann on December 21, 2018 at 9:47 am

      Mannnnn you got that right, I been say that for years!

      Reply
    • MsCortez on December 21, 2018 at 10:03 am

      Sounds like you are doing just fine, getting your word out. Hillary, chuck and Nancy send their love and support. Down with the USA! Up with socialism!

      Reply
    • Hmmm on December 21, 2018 at 10:35 am

      Bingo

      Reply
    • Anonymous on December 21, 2018 at 4:43 pm

      You should know, you’re the biggest abuser of all!!

      Reply
    • Anonymous on December 22, 2018 at 5:47 am

      The irony. What a loser.

      Reply
    • helpmecuzz on December 25, 2018 at 7:52 am

      You ought to know

      Reply
  3. Ruger on December 21, 2018 at 6:28 am

    True.

    Reply
  4. Anonymous on December 21, 2018 at 7:47 am

    so which drug dealer is trying to take the reigns?

    Reply
  5. Keeping it Real on December 21, 2018 at 7:53 am

    I’m non-white and I say let the savages off each other.

    Better yet, let’s build a wall around the whole are to keep the savages in.

    Reply
  6. Anonymous on December 21, 2018 at 8:34 am

    ooo the Callaway vs LP crews are battling!

    Reply
    • Thundercat on December 21, 2018 at 4:35 pm

      They are all clicked up. Its war

      Reply
    • Ricky on December 21, 2018 at 9:35 pm

      Hopefully they will kill each other off real quick!

      Reply
    • Anonymous on December 24, 2018 at 11:46 pm

      Boy u dum as crack rocks. Marcus run with yhe NoFixedAdress gang

      Reply
      • Anonymous on December 31, 2018 at 8:39 pm

        Lies he with that ugly fat nose girl with black line on it she look like a pit bull

        Reply
  7. Shawn on December 22, 2018 at 2:06 pm

    As long as people can buy guns, guns will be used as they are manufactured for. To kill.

    Reply
  8. The real Jrock on December 22, 2018 at 4:29 pm

    No i think i kno this guy too and if he the cat i think he is then he likes men.. he is homeless an homeless ppl do anything for a place to stay… or so the saying goes . Smh it 2019 almost idk why gay ppl need to be doing crimes like this its a lgbt friendly times he would a hero for the gay community

    Reply
    • Anonymous on December 24, 2018 at 7:49 am

      Completely a lie . Nice try though

      Reply
      • Afro Puffs on December 26, 2018 at 8:07 am

        No one can understand any of that gibberish to be able to determine if its truth or lies…

        Reply
  9. C on December 23, 2018 at 3:00 pm

    People are miserable and say anything..

    Reply

