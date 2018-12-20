VIDEO: St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Shooting of 33-Year-Old Callaway Man

December 20, 2018

On Wednesday, December 19, 2018, at approximately 10:30 p.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 46500 block of Expedition Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported motor vehicle collision.

Upon arrival it was discovered the victim, a 33 year old male from Callaway, was suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was inside his vehicle at the time of the shooting.

The victim was transported via helicopter to an area trauma center, and is in stable condition.

The investigation is being continued by the Criminal Investigations Division.

At this time, the shooting does not appear to be a random act of violence.





This entry was posted on December 20, 2018 at 10:14 am and is filed under All News, Community, County, Fire & Rescue, Law Enforcement, St. Mary's News, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

One Response to VIDEO: St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Shooting of 33-Year-Old Callaway Man

  1. Shawn on December 20, 2018 at 3:04 pm

    Guns are produced to shoot and kill. That’s all

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.