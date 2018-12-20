UPDATE: Navy Federal Credit Union Says at this Time, all Deposits are Back to Normal

IMPORTANT UPDATE – At this time, all deposits are back to normal. To see your latest account details, use online and mobile banking. For account-specific questions, you can now call a member representative. We apologize for any inconvenience. — Navy Federal (@NavyFederal) December 20, 2018

Navy Federal Credit Union confirms delays with account deposits for the morning of Thursday December 20,2018.

We’re experiencing a delay with deposits today and we’re working through a solution. Be assured your accounts are safe.

