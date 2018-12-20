UPDATE: Navy Federal Credit Union Says at this Time, all Deposits are Back to Normal

IMPORTANT UPDATE – At this time, all deposits are back to normal. To see your latest account details, use online and mobile banking. For account-specific questions, you can now call a member representative. We apologize for any inconvenience.
Navy Federal Credit Union confirms delays with account deposits for the morning of Thursday December 20,2018.
Currently members are unable to call to speak with representatives.
Online and mobile banking are available.
They are all jacked up today! SSA deposits this morning were duplicated in accounts as well! They were quickly retracted. That kind of mistake around this time of year is just plain MEAN!