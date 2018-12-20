UPDATE: Navy Federal Credit Union Says at this Time, all Deposits are Back to Normal

December 20, 2018

Navy Federal Credit Union confirms delays with account deposits for the morning of Thursday December 20,2018.

We’re experiencing a delay with deposits today and we’re working through a solution. Be assured your accounts are safe.

Currently members are unable to call to speak with representatives.

Online and mobile banking are available.


One Response to UPDATE: Navy Federal Credit Union Says at this Time, all Deposits are Back to Normal

  1. Peanut on December 20, 2018 at 11:56 am

    They are all jacked up today! SSA deposits this morning were duplicated in accounts as well! They were quickly retracted. That kind of mistake around this time of year is just plain MEAN!

    Reply

