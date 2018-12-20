Serious Motor Vehicle Accident in Lusby Sends Four People to Hospital

On Wednesday, December 19, 2018 at approximately 4:53 .pm., units from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau and Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the area of northbound MD Route 4 and HG Trueman Road, in Lusby, for a motor vehicle crash involving two vehicles.

The preliminary investigation revealed a 2003 Chrysler PT Cruiser operated by Mary Doris Hutchins, 75, of Lusby, was attempting to turn left from the southbound lane of MD Route 4 across the northbound lanes onto HG Trueman Road when it was struck in a T-Bone type collision by a 2004 Ford Expedition in the slow lane of northbound route 4. The Ford Expedition was operated by Stacey Erin Giuliano, 40, of Lusby Maryland. The Ford Expedition was also occupied by two juveniles.

Due to the injuries sustained as a result of the crash, Hutchins was transported by Trooper 7 to PG Shock Trauma Hospital. All three occupants of the Ford Expedition were transported by ambulance to Calvert Health Medical Center.

Hutchins is currently listed in critical but stable condition.

Driver error and failure to yield right of way by Hutchins is believed to be the reason for the crash.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact Cpl. Vlad Bortchevsky of the Calvert County Crash Reconstruction Team at 410-535-2800 or by email vlad.bortchevsky@calvertcountymd.gov

