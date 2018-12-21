UPDATE: 2-Alarm Fire at San Souci Plaza in California was due to Electrical Malfunction

December 21, 2018

UPDATE: The Office of the State Fire Marshal reports fire was the result of an electrical malfunction and originated on the exterior of the retail space in the covered area above the sidewalk. Multiple adjoining retail spaces sustained smoke damage as well.

They estimate the monetary loss to the structure at over $25,000.

No injuries were reported.

12/21/2018 @ 5:00 a.m.: On Thursday, December 20, 2018, at approximately 11:35 p.m., firefighters from St. Mary’s and Calvert Counties responded to San Souci Plaza on MacArthur Boulevard, in California, for the reported commercial building fire.

Prior to arrival of crews, dispatch advised multiple callers were saying fire was showing and spreading quickly.

Crews arrived on scene to find a one story strip-mall with fire showing from the roof and awning area. Heavy winds were fueling the fire and it was spreading quickly.

Approximately 70 firefighters from Bay District, NAS Patuxent River, Hollywood, Second District, Ridge, Leonardtown, Mechanicsville, and Saint Leonard responded and controlled the fire in under one hour.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal responded to the scene to investigate and updates will be provided when they become available.

Mission BBQ, who is located in the same shopping center opened at 1:00 a.m., and provided food and drink to all personnel on scene.



 

16 Responses to UPDATE: 2-Alarm Fire at San Souci Plaza in California was due to Electrical Malfunction

  1. 2bless on December 21, 2018 at 5:58 am

    I am glad they all brought this fire under control and everyone is safe.Thank God.

  2. Anonymous on December 21, 2018 at 6:14 am

    Remember when fashion bug was there it caught fire. Hmm bad wiring?

    • Anonymous on December 21, 2018 at 9:22 am

      That’s the 4th time that caught fire.

  3. Kp on December 21, 2018 at 6:50 am

    Mission BBQ is amazing! Kudos!!!

  4. ziggy on December 21, 2018 at 7:24 am

    seems to me I remember that same spot burning years back.

  5. johnny5 on December 21, 2018 at 7:24 am

    It’s not the first time that exact section has caught fire!

  6. Smoke14 on December 21, 2018 at 7:40 am

    Seems like there maybe some electrical issues around that area. Caught fire a few times when Fashion Bug was there. Thank you Mission BBQ for always looking out for our First Responders and EMS people.

  7. JH on December 21, 2018 at 8:15 am

    Isn’t this the same section of the shopping center that has caught fire a few times in the past?

    Reply
    • orbs on December 21, 2018 at 9:07 am

      yes right by the little cemetary- ticked off spirits?

      • Robin on December 21, 2018 at 11:17 am

        Thinking the same thing.

  8. Anon on December 21, 2018 at 8:32 am

    I have a lot of respect for Mission BBQ for what they did for these folks. That’s why I will always be a loyal customer!

  9. CreepyTeddyBear on December 21, 2018 at 8:46 am

    Mission BBQ FTW!

  10. Paula Stahlman on December 21, 2018 at 8:58 am

    Kudos to Mission BBQ!

  11. orbs on December 21, 2018 at 9:06 am

    Always catches on fire by the little cemetary- maybe ticked off spirits!

  12. J on December 21, 2018 at 9:45 am

    Kudos to mission bbq.

  13. Anonymous on December 21, 2018 at 11:22 am

    Good job to all involved! Also, nice job on photography!! Sure glad, no one was hurt!

