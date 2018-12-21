Carl Theodore “CT” Resnick, 74, of Lexington Park, MD passed away on December 14, 2018 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital.

Born April 6, 1944 in Sheboygan, WI, he was the son of the late John Resnick and Clara (Hoppa) Resnick.

Carl graduated from North High School in Sheboygan, WI in 1962 and married his wife Marie H. Resnick on November 12, 1966 in Omaha, NE. Carl served in the U.S. Air Force from 1966 until his retirement in 1992. He was a Flight Steward and served time in Vietnam, Offutt AFB, NE, Midway Island, Andrews AFB, MD and Hickam AFB, HI. Carl Moved to St. Mary’s County from Clinton, MD in 2001. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Carl is survived by his wife, Marie H. Resnick; his children, Carl J. Resnick of Hollywood, MD, and Jonathon J. Resnick of Lexington Park, MD; grandchild, Elyce N. Resnick of Hollywood, MD; great-grandchildren, Harmonie Gracelynn Dennis and Serinity Rayne Dennis; and brother, Eugene Resnick of Sheboygan, WI. He was preceded in death by his daughter-in-law, Donna Resnick; and siblings, Clarence Resnick, John Resnick, James Resnick.

Family will receive friends on Friday, December 21, 2018 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. with a Funeral Service conducted by Pastor Ryan Blaylock of Element Church of Laurel at 11:00 a.m. at Rausch Funeral Home, P.A., 20 American Lane, Lusby, MD 20657. Interment will follow in Charles Memorial Gardens, Leonardtown, MD.

Serving as pallbearers will be James Dennis, Austin Robinson, Jimmy Weiers and Joshua Hernandez.