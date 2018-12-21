Child Flown to Area Hospital After Being Struck by Vehicle in California Walmart Parking Lot

December 21, 2018

On Friday, December 21, 2018, at approximately 2:20 p.m., police and emergency personnel responded to the Walmart on Miramar Way, in California for a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in the parking lot.

A male juvenile was struck by a car and received what appeared to be minor injuries. As a precaution the child was taken by ambulance to the Maryland State Police Helicopter Hanger in Hollywood, where he will be flown to an area children’s hospital for evaluation.

The driver of the vehicle was not at fault and remained at the scene.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation.


