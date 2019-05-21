Lexington Park Felon Pleads Guilty to Stealing 11 Handguns from Tackle Box Gun Store

May 21, 2019
Robert Jacob Eberle, 30, of Lexington Park

Robert Jacob Eberle, 30, of Lexington Park

UPDATE 5/21/2019: Robert Jacob Eberle, 30, of Lexington Park, Maryland, pleaded guilty to the federal charge of theft of firearms, which Eberle admitted he stole from the Tackle Box Gun Store located at 22000 block of Three Notch Road in Lexington Park.

The guilty plea was announced by United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Robert K. Hur; Special Agent in Charge Rob Cekada of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Baltimore Field Division; and St. Mary’s County Sheriff Tim Cameron.

As detailed in his plea agreement, Eberle admitted that on July 21, 2018, he stole 11 firearms from the Tackle Box Gun Store in St. Mary’s County. The guns included seven 9mm pistols, two .45-caliber pistols, a .40-caliber pistol, and a .380-caliber pistol. According to his plea agreement, in order to access the firearms, Eberle used a hammer to break through the rear cinderblock wall of the premises, crawled through the hole, broke the glass case containing numerous handguns, and stole the guns.

Eberle admitted that he sold or traded two or more of the stolen firearms to third parties, even though he had reason to believe that those individuals intended to use or dispose of the firearms illegally. Further, Eberle knew that he had a previous felony conviction and was prohibited from possessing firearms.

As part of his plea agreement, Eberle must forfeit all of the guns stolen from the dealer.

Eberle faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison for theft of firearms. U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis has scheduled sentencing for August 26, 2019 at 1:00 p.m.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) is the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

United States Attorney Robert K. Hur commended the ATF and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office for their work in the investigation. Mr. Hur thanked Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph Baldwin, who is prosecuting the case.

12/22/2018: On Saturday, July 21, 2018, at approximately 4:30 a.m. Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Tackle Box Gun Store located at 22000 block of Three Notch Road in Lexington Park, for a burglar alarm activation.

Upon the arrival of police, it was discovered unknown suspect(s) had entered the business and stolen an unknown number of guns, and fled prior to the arrival of law enforcement.

A federal grand jury has indicted Robert Jacob Eberle, 30, of Lexington Park, on federal charges including theft of firearms, possession of stolen firearms, and being a felon in possession of firearms. The indictment was returned on December 10, 2018. Eberle is detained and is scheduled to have his initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Greenbelt on December 28, 2018.

The indictment was announced by United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Robert K. Hur; Special Agent in Charge Rob Cekada of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Baltimore Field Division; and St. Mary’s County Sheriff Tim Cameron.”.

The indictment alleges that on July 21, 2018, Eberle stole 11 firearms from the Tackle Box Gun Store in St. Mary’s County. The guns included seven 9mm-caliber pistols, two .45-caliber pistols, a .40-caliber pistol, and a .380-caliber pistol. According to the indictment, Eberle had a previous felony conviction and was prohibited from possessing firearms.

If convicted, Eberle faces a maximum sentence of 10 years on each years in prison for each count.

An indictment is not a finding of guilt. An individual charged by indictment is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty at some later criminal proceedings.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) is the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

United States Attorney Robert K. Hur commended the ATF and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office for their work in the investigation. Mr. Hur thanked Assistant U.S. Attorney Ray D. McKenzie, who is prosecuting the case.



Robert Jacob Eberle -2015

Robert Jacob Eberle -2015

Robert Jacob Eberle - 2016

Robert Jacob Eberle – 2016

Robert Jacob Eberle - 2018

Robert Jacob Eberle – 2018

This entry was posted on May 21, 2019 at 5:00 pm and is filed under All News, County, Law Enforcement, St. Mary's News, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

37 Responses to Lexington Park Felon Pleads Guilty to Stealing 11 Handguns from Tackle Box Gun Store

  1. Shawn on December 22, 2018 at 2:03 pm

    If the Tackle Box had no guns to sell, then no guns would have been stolen, now 11 handguns are on the street, to be used in crime, just because of one store.

    Reply
    • John on December 23, 2018 at 12:50 am

      It is not about who sells firearms. The Tackle Box needs to be more prepared when they close for the night. They leave all the guns in the case and on the shelves, when they should be stored in a safe.

      Reply
      • Roger on December 25, 2018 at 6:40 pm

        Sure. That makes sense. Let’s make Walmart, Bass Pro Shop, Cabelas, etc. do the same thing. Use logic man. I’m sure there are guidelines that need to be met and the Tackle Box is doing it. If they weren’t, the ATF would’ve revoked their licenses by now. How about we blame the criminals committing the crime?

        Reply
    • Angry asian on December 23, 2018 at 6:03 am

      LOL. Whew, what a unicorn theory! Go back to planet disneyworld. There ARE monsters here.

      Reply
    • Anonymous on December 23, 2018 at 1:25 pm

      No guns are on the street because of this scumbag theif…why not let the law abiding citizens suffer because of trash like this…

      Reply
    • Really on December 23, 2018 at 2:06 pm

      Listen, if they didn’t have guns, he would have stole knives. If they didn’t have knives he would have stolen hammers. You can’t legislate good behavior.
      Let us protect what is ours.

      Reply
      • Shawn on December 26, 2018 at 8:34 pm

        They sell knives at the tackle box too yet none were stolen. He stole guns because guns are the best choice for crimes and killing. It’s what they were designed for.

        Reply
        • Cool Story Bro on December 27, 2018 at 7:51 am

          Guns were designed for “crime and killing”? Who knew. No wonder the criminals want to keep them out of the hands of law abiding citizens. Remember what Hitler did when he gained power? (hint: he disarmed the populace)

          But to really understand your view point on this, what will you do? I’ll set the scene for you. Its 5 years in the future, and ALL guns are illegal (keep in mind, just making them illegal doesnt make them all disappear, so there are still millions of guns in the hands of criminals). Someone breaks into your house with a gun. You call 911, and they dispatch the police. The police will be there in 9 minutes. In 45 seconds the gun wielding intruder busts down your bedroom door. What do you do? Do you throw your panties at them?

          Reply
          • Shawn on December 27, 2018 at 9:54 am

            Confiscate the weapons. What would you do, sell more guns to combat other guns? Maybe that’s why their are millions of guns at large in the first place.

          • Cool Story Bro on December 28, 2018 at 8:38 am

            You didnt answer the question, cuz you are clearly too dumb. What are you going to do when someone brings a gun to your panties fight?

          • Chris Crowley on December 29, 2018 at 8:26 am

            Guns protect myself and my family from violence. If there were no guns there would still be violence like in Australia. Only there they just walk in, put you in the hospital and take your stuff and maybe assault your loved ones. This is not the main reason why we have guns. Guns are to protect us in the event things go very badly. It is written in federalist paper #46 by the author of the 2nd amendment (have a look its online). See what has happened in Venezuela. things have gone very badly for the people and Maduro took the guns from the populace. If that is to your liking Sean, I suggest you live there. I am staying here.

    • KK on December 23, 2018 at 2:35 pm

      Dumbest comment ever award

      Reply
    • Sgt Pepper on December 24, 2018 at 6:53 am

      you just worry about your video games snowflake will handle the adult things.

      Reply
    • Anonymous on December 24, 2018 at 1:03 pm

      If…If ….If .. your mom would of had an abortion she wouldn’t have gave birth to a dumb azz.

      Reply
    • Sean on December 26, 2018 at 9:54 am

      So your logic is to blame a Legal Business instead of the criminal who broke several laws to STEAL guns. Hard to believe the majority of our population is now this stupid.

      Reply
      • SW1 on December 27, 2018 at 7:52 am

        And they want to tell you how to vote… Yikes

        Reply
        • Hunter H on December 28, 2018 at 12:31 pm

          Last thing this county needs is a gun shop. They should stick to fishing poles and orange hunting vests

          Reply
  2. Obama's son on December 22, 2018 at 7:50 pm

    What a loser POS. how many chances do you give an anal prolapse like this turd burglar before he spends 20 in the penitentiary?Come on Your Honor. Send Jake to the big house where he belongs.

    Reply
  3. Shawn 3 on December 23, 2018 at 8:43 am

    Dwight Yoakam has fallen on rough times.

    Reply
  4. Dan on December 23, 2018 at 2:18 pm

    Tell ya right now if u met him u wouldn’t talk smack. Dude is a beast.

    Reply
    • Malcom X on December 25, 2018 at 6:52 pm

      Dude is a loser.

      Reply
    • Anonymous on December 25, 2018 at 7:34 pm

      Lol!

      Reply
    • Idiots Everywhere on December 26, 2018 at 12:47 pm

      Probably why he has a lengthy criminal record. Beast indeed.

      Reply
    • MikeinMorganza on December 26, 2018 at 5:26 pm

      No one cares, Dan.

      Reply
    • Brokeback Dan on December 27, 2018 at 7:54 am

      Maybe he will get sent somewhere that allows conjugal visits. I’ve got my fingers crossed for you Dan.

      Reply
  5. somdforever on December 23, 2018 at 8:52 pm

    And if stupidity could fly, you would be a jet!

    Reply
  6. Anonymous on December 24, 2018 at 5:36 am

    he has broke in someones house for a pack of newports there aint no helping him. be better of killing him and doing everybody a favor and save time

    Reply
  7. Diggerodell72 on December 24, 2018 at 10:50 am

    Well this is a federal crime as stated in the article. So he will be going in front of a Federal Judge and not one of our local state ones. Hopefully the feds will give him a long time to think about it while he sits in a Federal Prison for 20 plus years we hope.

    Reply
  8. Anonymous on December 24, 2018 at 10:42 pm

    He will those are federal charges with prior felonies 10-25 no parole

    Reply
  9. Anonymous on December 25, 2018 at 6:36 am

    dan you sound dumb as smh he is a beast yeah right lmao try a huge POS theif with a drug problem to bad he has not OD yet. and you know he is a snitch how you think he always gets out of jail he gets in trouble he tells they let him out he dose it again he been doing that for years I am glad this is a federal case they wont let him snitch his way out this time

    Reply
  10. Anonymous on December 25, 2018 at 6:39 am

    DAN LOL you know he is a snitch right bet he tells on whoever bought those guns to try and save his self he dosent always get off because he is smart or has a good lawyer he gets off because he is a snitch he will be the biggest snitch beast in jail touching himself for the next 10-20 years

    Reply
  11. Anonymous on December 27, 2018 at 8:13 am

    This is pieface he is related to Baby face.

    Reply
  12. Anonymous on December 27, 2018 at 11:21 pm

    he has a really wide forehead cave man like

    Reply
  13. Imjusssayin on December 28, 2018 at 6:10 am

    I heard his brother Brian Eberle was in on it with him… might want to check into it.

    Reply
  14. Walt Kawolski on May 21, 2019 at 7:43 pm

    To a sissy ass mommas boy.

    Reply
    • Walt Kawolski on May 21, 2019 at 7:44 pm

      In reference to little Danny’s stupid comment.

      Reply
  15. Harry Callahan on May 21, 2019 at 7:45 pm

    Nice big melon head, just right for a nightstick.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.