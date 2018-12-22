Lexington Park Woman Wins $10,000 From Scratch-Off Purchased ABC Liquors
A resident of Lexington Park who recently celebrated her 30th birthday hit for $10,000 on a $10 50X The Cash scratch-off game.
She bought the winning ticket at ABC Liquors, 22741 Three Notch Road, a few miles north of Lexington Park in the community of California.
This entry was posted on December 22, 2018 at 1:49 pm and is filed under All News, County, Good News, More News, St. Mary's News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.