William R. Mickens went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 13, 2018.

Family and friends will unite on Saturday, December 22, 2018 from 10:00am until the time of service at 11:00am at Fort Washington Baptist Church, 11516 Fort Washington Rd. Fort Washington, MD.

Interment will follow at Lakemont Memorial Gardens, 900 W Central Ave. Davidsonville, MD.