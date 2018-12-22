George Paul Raff, 68, of Hughesville, MD passed away peacefully Friday, December 14, 2018 at Southern Maryland Hospital Center in Clinton, MD surrounded by his loving family.

George was born November 13, 1950 in Boston, MA. He was the son of the late George A. Raff and Margaret F. Carroll Raff.

George graduated from Bladensburg High School and went on to serve 3 years in the U.S. Army. He continued to work for the Department of Defense as a Heating/AC Equipment Technician until he retired in 2015 from NAVFAC, Indian Head, MD.

George loved the outdoors and was an avid car guy. He spent a lot of his time working on projects around the home and tinkering in the garage fixing things. His passions were spending time with his family and drinking beer with his friends while telling stories from his past and sharing dreams of the future. He always had a smile on his face and never met a stranger while showing compassion and kindness to everyone he met. He was always there lending a helping hand to friends and neighbors when needed. He took great pride in his children and their accomplishments, bragging every chance he got. He enjoyed his retirement and spending his time at home. He enjoyed classic cars and going to car shows, hunting, telling jokes, and taking care of our pet dog Lucy and our two cats Hotrod and Special. He enjoyed relaxing and watching The Simpsons and Barrett Jackson while enjoying his secret stash of snacks.

George is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Penny R. Stone Raff, who he married on April 12, 1985 at Hughesville Baptist Church in Hughesville, MD. He is also survived by his son, Aaron J. “AJ” Raff of Hughesville; his daughters, Kelly R. Raff of Hughesville and Paula Norris of King George, VA.

The family wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Charles County 911 call takers and dispatchers, Charles County Department of Emergency Services, Hughesville Volunteer Fire Department, Charles County Sheriff’s Office, Charles County Volunteer Rescue Squad, The ER Department and ICU/CCU staff of Southern Maryland Hospital Center, Brenda and Eddie Lukenich, Buster Canter, Gary Runaldue, Dan Bedell, Robert Ansell, along with our family, friends, and neighbors that have prayed and offered support. Our family is blessed and grateful to have the support of people like you. Thank You.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 26, 2018 from 5pm-8pm with prayers at 7pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 27, 2018 at 11:30am at Brinsfield Funeral Home in Charlotte Hall. Interment will follow at Maryland Veteran’s Cemetery, 11301 Crain Highway, Cheltenham, MD 20623 at 1:00pm with Military Honors.

Memorial donations may be made to The American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 42040, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

“What we have once enjoyed we can never lose. All that we love deeply becomes a part of us.” – Helen Keller