Dorothy Elizabeth Purcell, 91, passed away peacefully at her home in Lexington Park, MD on Wednesday, December 19, 2018 surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on March 2, 1927 in Leonardtown, MD to the late Herbert Joseph and Elizabeth Burch Higgs.

Dorothy was a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County. Her family was her greatest love and she enjoyed spending time with all of them. She loved dancing, cooking, and baking. She enjoyed spending time outside feeding the birds and squirrels and having picnics with her great grandchildren. She was quite the fashionista and enjoyed shopping, especially buying new shoes. She was a devoted Catholic and prayed the rosary every day. She was a life time member of St. George Catholic Church, Valley Lee, MD.

Dorothy is survived by her daughters, Diane Flanagin and Jean Babcock, both of Lexington Park, MD; her siblings, Betty Unkle of Clements, MD and Francis Higgs of Callaway, MD,; her five grandchildren: George Hibbs (Ann Margaret) of Newtown, PA; Donna Lacey (Joe) of Hollywood, MD, Kristin Hibbs of Lexington Park, MD, Debbie Stone (J.F.) of Callaway, MD, and Phil Connelly of Great Mills, MD; her eleven great grandchildren: Lauren Boron (Stan) of Hollywood, MD, Arianna Tiger of Lexington Park, MD, Britney Walter (Kyle) of Hollywood, MD, Taylor Connelly of Leonardtown, MD, Alayah Hibbs of Lexington Park, MD, Dominic Connelly of Lexington Park, MD, Christian Taylor of Lexington Park, MD, George Jr, Margaret, Katharine, and Daniel Hibbs all of Newtown, PA, and, and her seven great-great grandchildren: Tyler and Lily Boron of Hollywood (MD), Joshua and Drake Gordon of Lexington Park (MD), Gracelyn and Mason Clements of Leonardtown (MD), Camden Walter of Hollywood, MD and many extended family and friends. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husbands, Michael Eugene Purcell and James Lampkin; her daughter, Pamela Sue Hoff, and her siblings: Audrey Cusic, Gladys Knott, and Herbert Higgs.

Family will receive friends on Saturday, December 22, 2018 from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m., with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated by Reverend Paul Nguyen at 10:00 a.m. at St. George’s Catholic Church, 19199 St. George’s Church Road, Valley Lee, MD 20692. Interment will follow in the Church cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers will be: George Hibbs, Phil Connelly, Dominic Connelly, Joe Lacey, JF Stone, Stan Boron, and Kyle Walter.

Condolences to the family may be made at http://www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.