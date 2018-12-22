Richard William “Rick” Radvany, 62, of Chaptico, MD passed away suddenly on Monday, December 17, 2018 at his home with his wife at his side.

He was born December 31, 1955 in Richmond, VA to the late William Alfred and Aline Lee Greene Radvany.

On February 5, 1975, Rick enlisted in the United States Army and proudly served his country until his honorable discharge on February 3, 1978 as a Sergeant. On December 4, 1977, he married his beloved wife, Dorothy Lee Radvany in Dillon, SC. Together they celebrated over 42 wonderful years of marriage. He was highly skilled and trained as an Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) Technician and was a Master Technician. He loved cars, with his favorite being a 1969 Pontiac GTO. He was an automotive instructor for Calvert County Public Schools at Calvert Career Center for over 25 dedicated years until his retirement in 2015. He was a hunter safety instructor for St. Mary’s County, and enjoyed hunting deer and geese. He was also an avid historian and took many family day trips visiting surrounding historical sites. His family was his greatest love, especially his grandchildren, whom he enjoyed spending his time with. He also loved his pet boxers, “Buddy” and the late “Buster.”

In addition to his beloved wife, Rick is survived by his children, Bill Radvany (Deb) of St. Leonard, MD and Danielle Trow (Russ) of Leonardtown, MD; his siblings, Wanda Faye Barron (Jim) of Mechanicsville, VA and Terry Crocket (Doug) of Seaford, VA; his grandchildren: Kayla Radvany of Chattanooga, TN, Katie Epps of St. Leonard, MD, Travis Radvany of St. Leonard, MD, and Karlie Trow of Leonardtown, MD; his great grandson, Mason Maxwell “Max” Burkhart of Chattanooga, TN; and many extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his brother, Al Radvany.

Family will receive friends on Friday, December 21, 2018 from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m., with a Funeral Service celebrated by Rev. Dr. Keith Manry, Chaplain, Captain, USAF, at 1:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery, Great Mills, MD 20634.

Memorial contributions may be made to St Mary’s Animal Welfare League, P.O. Box 1232, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

