Ellis Eugene “Sonny” Tolbert, 81, of Chaptico, MD passed away after a long illness on Thursday, December 20, 2018 at Taylor Farms in Bushwood, MD surrounded by his loving family.

A small private memorial will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Last Chance Animal Resue, 8500 Bensville Road, Waldorf, MD 20601; St Mary’s Animal Welfare League, P.O. Box 1232, Leonardtown, MD 20650 or AMVETS, http://amvets.org.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.