Two Women Arrested in Calvert County for Package Thefts

On December 19, 2018, Detective Wayne Wells, of the Calvert County County Sheriff’s Office, identified a 4 door black Saturn Vue with tinted windows and a Redskins sticker in the back window as a suspect vehicle in several thefts of packages at various residences around the county. The investigation also developed Inga Lee Savoy-Howes, 50, and Ashley Marie Howes, 32, as possible suspects.

While off duty, Deputy First Class Bradley Boerum observed the suspect vehicle turning onto Breezy Point Road in Chesapeake Beach. DFC. Boerum followed the vehicle until the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Crime Suppression Unit was able to arrive in the area. DFC. Mohler subsequently located the vehicle, observed traffic violations and conducted a traffic stop on Dares Beach Road at Good Day Market. Both suspects were located in the vehicle. DFC. Childress and his K-9 partner conducted a sniff and was met with a positive alert. A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed a controlled dangerous substance.

Detective Wells was able to obtain a confession and responded to an address in Prince Frederick, where several pieces of stolen property was recovered. Both suspects have been charged with the thefts and the illegal drugs.

Sheriff Evans stated, “It was the quick response by not just one individual or unit, but the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office as a whole that resulted in this case closure.” He added, “Both civilian and sworn personnel involved should be commended for the actions during this investigation.” Citizens are urged to be vigilant for package thefts, especially around the holidays. Keep track of what packages you are expecting, and when you are expecting them. Above all, report anything and everything suspicious.

