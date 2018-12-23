Pedestrian Flown to Trauma Center After Struck by Vehicle in Ridge

On Saturday, December 22, 2018 at approximately 6:15 p.m., police fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Cedar Lane in Ridge, for the reported motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian.

Crews arrived on scene to find a single patient laying in the roadway after being struck by a vehicle, and crews requested a helicopter due to the patients injuries.

Maryland State Police Trooper 7 transported the single patient to an area trauma center with unknown injuries.

The occupant of the vehicle did not suffer any injuries and remained on scene of the crash.

St. Mary’s County Sheriff Office continue to investigate the crash, and updates will be provided when they become available.