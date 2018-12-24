VIDEO: Vehicle Strikes Pole & Catches on Fire in Early Morning Great Mills Car Crash

On Monday, December 24, 2018 at approximately 2:20 a.m., police fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Flat Iron Road, and Shady Drive in Great Mills, for the reported motor vehicle accident with one vehicle on fire.

Crews arrived on scene to find a vehicle off the roadway and on fire with multiple power lines and other utility lines down on the roadway, with a small brush fire.

No injuries were reported and the driver of the vehicle signed a patient care refusal form on the scene, 3 utility poles were damaged and SMECO responded to the scene to assist fire and police.

Police continue to investigate the cause of the crash and updates will be provided when they become available

