14-Year-Old Boy Charged with Arson of Family Home in Waldorf

Deputy State Fire Marshals have charged a fourteen-year-old male with arson charges stemming from a fire that occurred yesterday in the 4000 block

of Blue Bird Drive in Waldorf. Investigators were requested by firefighters after extinguishing a bedroom fire inside the two-story townhouse.

On December 23, 2018 at approximately 12:30 p.m. firefighters from Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department responded and quickly contained a fire to a second floor bedroom but not before the fire caused an estimated $20,000 in damages with extensive smoke, soot and water damages throughout the home.

Deputy State Fire Marshals determined the fire was an intentional act and during the course of the investigation identified one of the owner’s sons as the person responsible.

No injuries related to the fire were reported; however, an adult occupant was transported to a local hospital after experiencing a medical emergency. The status of the occupant is unknown at this time.

The juvenile has been charged with 1st Degree Arson and will be referred to the Department of Juvenile Services

Photo Courtesy of La Plata Volunteer Fire Department.

