VIDEO: Third Motor Vehicle Accident on FDR Boulevard in California Since Opening

There have been 3 motor vehicle accidents at the intersection of FDR Boulevard and First Colony Boulevard, in California, two of them have been considered serious.

On Monday, December 24, 2018 at approximately 3:05 p.m., police fire and rescue personnel responded to First Colony Boulevard and FDR Boulevard in California, for the reported serious motor vehicle accident with a subject trapped.

Crews arrived on scene to find two vehicles involved in a t-bone style collision with one vehicle on its side with a pregnant woman trapped inside.

After approximately 15 minutes, firefighters from Bay District and Hollywood extricated the patient and she was handed over to waiting emergency medical personnel.

One adult patient self-extricated from the Chrysler Minivan, and signed a patient care refusal form on the scene, the second occupant of the minivan, a pregnant woman, was transported by an ambulance to the Maryland State Police Trooper 7 Hangar in Hollywood, where she was transported to an area trauma center.

One patient from the GMC SUV was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries, and two patients signed patient care refusal forms on the scene.

Witnesses reported the GMC SUV was travelling Northbound on FDR Boulevard, while the Chrysler Minivan was travelling Southbound on FDR Boulevard. The Chrysler Minivan failed to yield the right of while when turning onto First Colony Boulevard.



________________________________________________________________________

On 12/21/2018 @ approximately 3:10 p.m, there was a two car accident at First Colony Boulevard and FDR Boulevard in California.

________________________________________________________________________

On 12/18/2018 @ approximately 3:30 p.m, there was a two car accident at First Colony Boulevard and FDR Boulevard in California.