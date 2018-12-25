Joseph “Joe” Arthur Cooper, 81 of California, MD passed away on December 22, 2018 at his residence.

Born March 18, 1937 in Washington, DC, he was the son of the late Joseph Cooper and Helen Peters King and Rupert King.

Joe was the loving husband Jean Cooper of California, MD who he married on September 8, 1956 in St. John’s Catholic Church, Hollywood, MD.

He is also survived by his children: Barbara (Dennis) Hengenmihle of Cobb Island, MD, Patrick Cooper of California, MD, Kathy (Don) Sheehan of Leonardtown, MD and Joseph (Joyce) Cooper of Silver Spring, MD, his brother: Wayne King of FL, 13 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brother Earl King of OR.

Joe graduated from St. Mary’s Academy in 1955, St. Mary’s College of Maryland in 1964 with an Associate’s Degree and the University of Maryland in 1967 earning a Bachelor’s Degree. He moved to St. Mary’s County in 1950 from Washington, DC.

He served in the U.S. Navy from 1955 until 1962 and his duty station was at the Naval Air Test Center, Patuxent River. Joe was an Electronics Technician for 30 years with the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division retiring on April 3, 1992.

Joe was a lifetime member and held various leadership positions with the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department, Southern Maryland Firemen’s Association, and the Maryland State Firemen’s Association. He was selected to the Maryland State Firemen’s Association Hall of Fame in 2002. He was a past president of the Jaycee’s, and a life time member of the National Rifle Association. He and his wife enjoyed traveling in their RV, riding his motorcycles and playing with his huskies, (Mikki, Nikko and Nikki).

The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 27, 2018 in the Bay District Fire Department from 5:00PM to 8:00PM with prayers recited at 7:00PM a Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday, December 28, 2018 at 10:00AM in St. John’s Catholic Church with Father David Beaubien officiating.

Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Pallbearers will be: Freddie Bailey, Tony Matthews, Dean Cooper, Scotty Nelson, Mike Mattingly and Larry Miedzinski.

Honorary pallbearers will be: Lisa Marshburn, Jessica Nelson, Jessica Priola, Kelly Darrell, Amy Matthews, Shannon Davison, Donnie Sheehan, Blake Cooper, Logan Cooper and Ava Cooper.

Contributions may be made to the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 1440, California, MD 20619