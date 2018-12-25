Fire Departments in Calvert Rescue Missing Dog Found on Cliff on Christmas Eve

December 25, 2018

On Monday Morning, December 24, 2018, firefighters from Solomons, Huntingtown, Dunkirk and Prince Frederick Volunteer fire department assisted a family who’s dog had fallen over a cliffs edge in the Chesapeake Ranch Estates.

Chief 2 from Prince Frederick was lowered to the dog via a rope system by crews from Solomons, Huntingtown and Dunkirk, to the dog and eventually the beach a few hundred feet below. The dog was then reunited with his family.

The dog has been missing since December 9th, and was found on Christmas Eve by a man walking on the beach.

The family posted a gofundme for the dogs vet bills and it was fully funded by 24 donations within 23 hours.

The owner of dog has videos and photos of rescue and dog returning home

