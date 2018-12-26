17-Year-Old Boy Killed on Christmas in Glen Burnie After Being Struck by Vehicle

On Tuesday, December 25, 2018 at approximately 7:45 p.m. officers from the Anne Arundel County Police Department responded to a pedestrian accident on eastbound Rt. 100 and Oakwood Road in Glen Burnie.

Preliminary investigation showed that a group of juveniles were attempting to cross Rt. 100 on foot. While crossing the eastbound lanes, two juveniles (15 year old and 17 year old) were struck by a vehicle.

The 17-year-old male was pronounced deceased and the 15-year-old female was transported to Maryland Shock Trauma with non-life threatening injuries to the lower body.

The vehicle remained on the scene.

At this time, the accident appears to be pedestrian error. There were no signs of excessive speed, drug or alcohol impairment.