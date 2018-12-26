Pamela Jean Crawford

She was born on February 7, 1956 in New Castle, PA to Betty Pander Bonanni of Estreo, FL and the late John Bonanni.

Pam was a loving mother and grandmother. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy and she enjoyed spending her time with them.

She is survived by her mother, Betty Bonanni of Estero, FL; her daughters, Heather Sites (Matthew) of Chambersburg, PA and Christina Connerty (Zachary) of Woodlawn, TN; her siblings: Butch Bonanni (Laura) of Shippensburg, PA, Linda Walker (Samuel) of Estero, FL, and John Bonanni (Francie) of Jackson Center, PA; her grandchildren: Noah Barnhart, Mackenzie Sites and Eden Sites; her loving companion, David Crawford of Lexington Park, MD; and many extended family and friends. She is preceded in death by her father and younger brother David Bonanni.

All services will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Condolences to the family may be made at http://www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.