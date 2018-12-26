Gary Allan Werth, 61, of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away on Monday, December 3, 2018. Born on March 2, 1957 in Kenmore, NY, he was the son of Allan Edward Werth and Audrey Marie Werth.

Gary served his country in the US Army and worked in the home improvement business. He was a member of the American Legion Post 238, where he held positions of office and managed the Turkey Shoot for them for many years. He attended St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, enjoyed spending time with family and friends, hunting and watching the Washington Nationals.

Gary is survived by his parents, his wife, Cynthia Lynn Werth, his daughters, Jessica Michelle, Melissa Marie and Allison Mae, and his future son-in-law, Brandon Daniel Mincey. Also surviving are two sisters, Debra Jean Yeamans (Frank) and Darla Ann Werth and a large extended family.

There will be a Memorial Service on Saturday, January 12, 2019 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Mechanicsville MD at 11:00 a.m. It will be officiated by Pastor Gary Pomrenke.

Memorial contributions in Gary’s name may be made to the American Legion Post 238 6265 Brandywine Rd. Hughesville, MD 20637.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD