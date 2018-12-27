WANTED – Calvert County Sheriff’s Office 12/27/2018

December 27, 2018

The following persons are wanted by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Unit is responsible for the service of criminal and child support warrants as well as criminal summonses issued by the courts. They are also responsible for coordinating extraditions of suspects out of state.

If you have information concerning these cases, you should take no action, but instead immediately contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Department or your local law enforcement agency.

Cynthia Lynn Harris

Cynthia Lynn Harris is wanted for Drug Possession, False Statement and Driving on a Suspended License. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office/ Dfc. Mike Tomlinson at 443-532-4278 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603

Dawn Rena Aguilar

Dawn Rena Aguilar is wanted for Theft. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office/ Dfc. Mike Tomlinson at 443-532-4278 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603

Shannon Devon Solomon

Shannon Devon Solomon is wanted for Theft. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office/ Dfc. Mike Tomlinson at 443-532-4278 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603

Amy Lynn Rogers

Amy Lynn Rogers is wanted for Child Support. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office/ Dfc. Mike Tomlinson at 443-532-4278 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603

Christina Marie Robbins

Christina Marie Robbins is wanted for being a Fugitive of Justice. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office/ Dfc. Mike Tomlinson at 443-532-4278 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603

Joshua Charles Verbetan

Joshua Charles Verbetan is wanted for VOP- Burglary. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office/ Dfc. Mike Tomlinson at 443-532-4278 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603

Timothy Charles Adams

Timothy Charles Adams is wanted for Driving While Impaired and Child Support. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office/ Dfc. Mike Tomlinson at 443-532-4278 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603

David Wayne Shaw

David Wayne Shaw is wanted for Child Support. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office/ Dfc. Mike Tomlinson at 443-532-4278 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603

Christian Zane Stallings

Christian Zane Stallings is wanted for Child Support. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office/ Dfc. Mike Tomlinson at 443-532-4278 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603

Darren Everlee Hopkins

Darren Everlee Hopkins is wanted for Drug Possession and Driving on a Suspended License. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office/ Dfc. Mike Tomlinson at 443-532-4278 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603

Deborah Diane Alvey

Deborah Diane Alvey is wanted for Child Support. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office/ Dfc. Mike Tomlinson at 443-532-4278 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603

Anthony Joseph Palumbo

Anthony Joseph Palumbo is wanted for Child Support. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office/ Dfc. Mike Tomlinson at 443-532-4278 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603

Matthew Ray Quade

Matthew Ray Quade is wanted for Assault and Child Support. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office/ Dfc. Mike Tomlinson at 443-532-4278 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603

Eric Donnell Gross

Eric Donnell Gross is wanted for Child Support. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office/ Dfc. Mike Tomlinson at 443-532-4278 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603

Deon Letron Jackson

Deon Letron Jackson is wanted for Child Support. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office/ Dfc. Mike Tomlinson at 443-532-4278 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603
Chaz Duvall Reed

Chaz Duvall Reed

Chaz Duvall Reed is wanted for Drug Distribution. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office/ Dfc. Mike Tomlinson at 443-532-4278 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603

Individuals with information concerning these cases should take no action themselves, but instead immediately contact the
Calvert County Sheriff’s Office or local law enforcement agency.

  • Sgt. Rob Selkirk 410-535-2800 Ext 2517 Cell 443-624-8241
  • Det. Mike Tomlinson 410-535-2800 Ext 2581 Cell 443-532-4278
  • Det. Chip Ward 410-535-2800 Ext 2589 Cell 443-532-0603
  • Det. James Bell 410-535-2800 Ext 2748 Cell 443-975-0481
  • Det. Mike Lewis 410-535-2800 Ext 2747 Cell 443-975-8368
  • Det. Jeff Murphy 410-535-2800 Ext 2316 Cell 410-474-4413

Chaz Duvall Reed

Deon Letron Jackson

[caption id="attachment_446404" align="aligncenter" width="640"] Cynthia Lynn Harris

Eric Donnell Gross

Matthew Ray Quade

Anthony Joseph Palumbo

Deborah Diane Alvey

Darren Everlee Hopkins

Christian Zane Stallings

David Wayne Shaw

Timothy Charles Adams

Joshua Charles Verbetan

Christina Marie Robbins

Amy Lynn Rogers

Shannon Devon Solomon

Dawn Rena Aguilar

[/caption]

This entry was posted on December 27, 2018 at 11:38 am and is filed under All News, Calvert County Crime Solvers, Calvert News, Charles News, County, Crime Solvers, Law Enforcement, St. Mary's News, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.