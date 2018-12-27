WANTED – Calvert County Sheriff’s Office 12/27/2018

The following persons are wanted by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Unit is responsible for the service of criminal and child support warrants as well as criminal summonses issued by the courts. They are also responsible for coordinating extraditions of suspects out of state.

If you have information concerning these cases, you should take no action, but instead immediately contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Department or your local law enforcement agency.



Cynthia Lynn Harris is wanted for Drug Possession, False Statement and Driving on a Suspended License. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office/ Dfc. Mike Tomlinson at 443-532-4278 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603 Dawn Rena Aguilar is wanted for Theft. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office/ Dfc. Mike Tomlinson at 443-532-4278 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603 Shannon Devon Solomon is wanted for Theft. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office/ Dfc. Mike Tomlinson at 443-532-4278 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603 Amy Lynn Rogers is wanted for Child Support. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office/ Dfc. Mike Tomlinson at 443-532-4278 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603 Christina Marie Robbins is wanted for being a Fugitive of Justice. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office/ Dfc. Mike Tomlinson at 443-532-4278 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603 Joshua Charles Verbetan is wanted for VOP- Burglary. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office/ Dfc. Mike Tomlinson at 443-532-4278 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603 Timothy Charles Adams is wanted for Driving While Impaired and Child Support. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office/ Dfc. Mike Tomlinson at 443-532-4278 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603 David Wayne Shaw is wanted for Child Support. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office/ Dfc. Mike Tomlinson at 443-532-4278 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603 Christian Zane Stallings is wanted for Child Support. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office/ Dfc. Mike Tomlinson at 443-532-4278 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603 Darren Everlee Hopkins is wanted for Drug Possession and Driving on a Suspended License. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office/ Dfc. Mike Tomlinson at 443-532-4278 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603 Deborah Diane Alvey is wanted for Child Support. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office/ Dfc. Mike Tomlinson at 443-532-4278 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603 Anthony Joseph Palumbo is wanted for Child Support. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office/ Dfc. Mike Tomlinson at 443-532-4278 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603 Matthew Ray Quade is wanted for Assault and Child Support. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office/ Dfc. Mike Tomlinson at 443-532-4278 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603 Eric Donnell Gross is wanted for Child Support. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office/ Dfc. Mike Tomlinson at 443-532-4278 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603 Deon Letron Jackson is wanted for Child Support. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office/ Dfc. Mike Tomlinson at 443-532-4278 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603 Chaz Duvall Reed is wanted for Drug Distribution. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office/ Dfc. Mike Tomlinson at 443-532-4278 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603

Sgt. Rob Selkirk 410-535-2800 Ext 2517 Cell 443-624-8241

Det. Mike Tomlinson 410-535-2800 Ext 2581 Cell 443-532-4278

Det. Chip Ward 410-535-2800 Ext 2589 Cell 443-532-0603

Det. James Bell 410-535-2800 Ext 2748 Cell 443-975-0481

Det. Mike Lewis 410-535-2800 Ext 2747 Cell 443-975-8368

Det. Jeff Murphy 410-535-2800 Ext 2316 Cell 410-474-4413

