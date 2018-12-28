Calvert Hospice Announces Journeys, A Grief Support Group Helping Families Learn Healthy Ways To Grieve

Calvert Hospice is pleased to offer Journeys, a support group for families. Journeys focuses on helping families heal after the loss of a loved one. Children meet once a week for 8 weeks to participate in age-appropriate support groups that will help them process their grief through creative activities, connect with other children who have similar experiences, and learn healthy ways to grieve their loss. Adult family members meet at the same time to learn how to help their children grieve in healthy ways while gaining valuable coping skills for dealing with their own grief.

The group will meet on Mondays from January 28 – March 25, 2019 from 6:00 – 7:30 pm at Trinity United Methodist Church in Prince Frederick. The cost is $25 per child with a $75 maximum for families with multiple children. Scholarships are available, so please do not let a lack of funds prevent you from seeking support for your family’s grief. Pre-registration is required. Applications can be downloaded at: http://calverthospice.org/ childrens-programs

For questions or more information, please contact Jess Foster, MS, CCLS, Children & Teen Bereavement Coordinator for Calvert Hospice at jfoster@calverthospice.org or (410) 535-0892, ext. 2206.