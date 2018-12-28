UM Charles Regional Medical Center Recognized for Promoting Organ, Eye, and Tissue Donations

University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center (UM CRMC) is among a select group of hospitals nationwide recognized for promoting enrollment in state organ donor registries. This effort is part of a national campaign sponsored by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA). The campaign has added more than 443,000 donor enrollments to state registries nationwide.

UM CRMC received a bronze-level recognition for efforts to increase the number of potential donors on the state’s donor registry during the HRSA Workplace Partnership for Life Hospital Campaign. The hospital conducted awareness and registry campaigns to educate staff, patients, visitors, and community members about the critical need for organ, eye, and tissue donors.

Of the 1,283 hospitals and transplant centers participating in the campaign, 244 bronze awards were awarded during this phase of the campaign.

“This recognition is about transforming lives – from the donors who made the selfless decision to give to the recipients who received gifts of life. At UM CRMC, we are always looking for ways to give back to the community and through this campaign our team has helped to raise awareness about giving back in the most significant way,” said UM Charles Regional Chief Medical Officer, Joseph Moser, MD. “We are proud to be a part of this campaign and will continue working to increase the number of donors every year.”

This campaign is a special effort of HRSA’s Workplace Partnership for Life to mobilize the nation’s hospitals to increase the number of people in the country who are registered organ, eye, and tissue donors and ultimately, the number of organs available for transplant. The campaign unites donation advocates at hospitals with representatives from their local organ procurement organizations, Donate Life America affiliates, and state and regional hospital associations. Working together, the teams leverage their communications resources and outreach efforts to most effectively spread word of the critical need for donors.