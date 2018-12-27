Police in Calvert County Asking for Public’s Assistance Identifying Attempted Armed Robber in Lusby

On Thursday, December 27, 2018, at approximately 6:40 a.m. Deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Shell Gas Station in Lusby for a report of an attempted robbery.

Witnesses advised that a white male suspect in his 30’s parked a newer model Nissan passenger car (blue/gray in color) at the Lusby Post Office. They then observed the male covering his face, with what appeared to be a small red shirt, before entering the Lusby Shell. Once inside, the suspect confronted the cashier and demanded money from the register. He displayed a metal wrench to the cashier while demanding the money. As other customers approached the business, the suspect ran back to his vehicle at the Post Office. Witnesses observed him leave at a high rate of speed toward the traffic light at HG Trueman Road and Town Center Drive, in Lusby.

Contact Detective Mudd at 410-535-2800 ext. 2469 or email at Michael.Mudd@calvertcountymd.gov with any information regarding this case.

