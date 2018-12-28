Lexington Park Man Arrested for Possession of Heroin and Handgun

On Wednesday, December 26, 2018, Deputy Forbes of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, conducted a traffic stop in the 21300 block of Village Court in Great Mills.

The operator of the vehicle was identified as Marcus Darnell Courtney, 27 of Great Mills. Courtney fled on foot during the traffic stop and was quickly apprehended by deputies after a brief struggle. Located under the driver’s seat in the vehicle operated by Courtney, was a loaded Springfield XDS .45 handgun; also recovered from inside the vehicle was a cigarette pack with individually packaged gum wrappers containing suspected heroin.

Courtney was charged with the following crimes:

CDS Possession

Transport Handgun in Vehicle

Handgun on Person

Assault Second Degree

Obstruction and Hindering

Courtney is currently incarcerated at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center on a no bond status.

In October of 2016 Marcus Darnell Courtney was sentenced to 3 years in prison for possession of a regulated firearm, however the sentence was suspended to 6 months and 10 days. Courtney is currently on probation.

