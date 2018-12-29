St. Leonard Woman Slips Out of Handcuffs and Snorts Heroin While in Back of Police Car

On December 18, 2018 Deputy Sampson of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop in the area of South Solomons Island Road and Industry Lane, Prince Frederick. The driver, Melissa Anne Clark, 35, of St. Leonard, had slurred speech, glassy eyes and a white powdery substance on her nose.

A search of the vehicle revealed burnt copper, cut straws, crack pipes, suspected cocaine and various glass and plastic vials used to hold different drugs.

While in the back seat of the police car, Clark was able to slip out of her handcuffs and retrieve two capsules of heroin from her bra. Clark then snorted the heroin and hid the capsules in her right boot.

Clark was rushed to the hospital, where she began displaying symptoms of an overdose as she was becoming unresponsive and had agonal breathing. Hospital staff administered two doses of Narcan directly through an IV.

Once released from the hospital, Clark was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where she was charged with CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana, CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia, Altering Physical Evidence During a Criminal Procedure, Obstructing and Hindering, along with multiple traffic citations.

