California Target Theft Suspect ID Needed

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the individual pictured.

On December 23, 2018, the individual utilized a large plastic bin to conceal two laptops, clothing, and other items from the Target store located on First Colony Way in California.

The individual then attempted to leave the store with the items. Loss prevention employees attempted to stop the individual at which time he fled the store.

The suspect was last seen leaving the area in a Ford Super Duty truck.

Anyone with information on the identity of the individual pictured is asked to contact Deputy First Class John Davis at (301) 475-4200 extension *8015 or by email at John.Davis@stmarysmd.com. Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.