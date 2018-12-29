Motor Vehicle Accident in California Sends Two People to Hospital

On Saturday, December 29, 2018 at approximately 11:30 a.m., police fire and rescue personnel responded to Chancellors Run Road, and Buck Hewitt Road, in California for the reported motor vehicle accident with injuries.

Crews arrived on scene to find 3 vehicles in the roadway involved in a t-bone style collision.

Two patients were transported from the scene to an area hospital with minor injuries. At least two patients signed patient care refusal forms on the scene.

Witnesses reported traffic on Chancellors Run Road had a red light, and traffic on Buck Hewitt Road and Norris Road had the green light, and that the Chevrolet Sedan ran the red light, subsequently hitting the pick-up truck and SUV.

Police continue to investigate the crash and updates will be provided when they become available.

