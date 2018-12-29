Lusby Man Arrested After Destroying Bathroom at St. Leonard Faststop

On Friday December 21, 2018, police from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Fastop located in St. Leonard for a reported disorderly subject.

Police were originally dispatched for a male subject in his 30’s, with tattoos all over, wearing a gray shirt, who was on the scene making threats and possibly intoxicated. A store employee said the male subject, later identified as Joseph Avram Bryan, 36 of Lusby, was going to stab an employee with a knife and that he was locked in the women’s restroom.

Bryan was upset because he had asked an employee for her phone number, and she told him she would not give out that information and Bryan said, “What? You think you’re too good for me?”

As police were approaching the bathroom, Bryan walked out and bumped into a trooper from the Maryland State Police.

Bryan had a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from his breath and appeared to be intoxicated. As he stumbled out of the bathroom police attempted to grab Bryan when a knife Bryan was holding went flying through the air.

Several other units arrived on the scene to assist. After further investigation, there was damage to the restroom caused by Bryan. While locked in the bathroom, Bryan cut the sink and the toilet lines with his knife and cut the hand sanitizer dispenser off the wall. Bryan also cut both ceiling fan covers from the ceiling. Estimated damages are $5,000.

Bryan was placed under arrest and charged with obstruction/hinder, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, fail to obey reasonable lawful order, and destruction of property. Bryan was also given notice not to trespass for the St. Leonard Faststop.

Bryan was originally held without bail, and was later released on his own recognizance on December 26, 2018. Bryan is scheduled to appear in District Court on February 20, 2019.

