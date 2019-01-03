Argument on Great Mills Road Leads to Assault Charges for Lexington Park Man

On Friday December 21, 2018, Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported domestic assault in progress.

A third-party caller advised police that a black male, later identified as Kevin Lucien, 26, of Lexington Park and black female were fighting over a pink bag in the parking lot of Big Lots and that the male had shoved the female and took the bag from her. The caller then stated that Lucien and the female left the area heading towards Great Mills road.

Responding police located Lucien and the female in front of the Exxon on Great Mills Road arguing over control of the bag. Contact was made with both Lucien and the female and Lucien refused to listen to the reason he was stopped. While police were attempting to speak to the female, Lucien was instructed to keep his hands on the police vehicle and he refused. Lucien then proceeded to strike the police officer in the chest with a closed fist and was placed under arrest after a brief struggle.

Lucien was charged with assault second degree, resisting arrest, and assault second degree on a law enforcement officer. On December 22, 2018 Lucien was released on a $5000 bond and is due in district court on January 23, 2019.